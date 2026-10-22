Kim Jung-nan, who underwent surgery for thyroid cancer, shares heartbreaking family story: “My mother suddenly died at 40” (“Day & Night”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Jung-nan will open up on MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night” about her longing for her mother, who passed away 40 years ago, and her heartbreaking family story.

On the 48th episode of MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,” airing on Saturday the 24th, Kim Jung-nan will recall her mother, who suddenly passed away at the young age of 40. Kim had taken the joint entrance exam for high school at the time. “When I came back after taking the exam, my mother had already passed away,” she says, recalling the pain she experienced as a teenager. “I was in shock beyond words. It was the hardest time of my life.”

Kim also says that, because her father came home only on weekends for work, she had to look after her younger brother as well. “From that age on, I packed four lunchboxes, including my younger brother’s,” she says, explaining that she took charge of the household. “Even now, 40 years later, my mother appears in my dreams. I meet her, beautifully dressed, somewhere that seems like a train,” Kim says. “I guess she’s in a good place.” Her deep longing for her mother moves those present.

Meanwhile, Woongsan opens up about her heartfelt feelings for her mother, who is ill. The third of five daughters in a family with one son and five daughters, Woongsan expresses her respect for her mother, who quietly shouldered responsibility for the family despite their modest means so that her children would not feel deprived. “She was an exceptionally wise person,” she says. Woongsan also expresses sadness that her mother, who underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer about 15 years ago and recovered fully, now receives kidney dialysis three times a week. “I always tell my mom, ‘I’ll bring you the stars and the moon, so just live a long time. Even if you’re sick, just live a long time,’” Woongsan says sincerely, eventually breaking down in tears and leaving those present solemn.

Meanwhile, MBN’s issue-maker talk show “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night” is a fresh take on the genre, touting “day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion.” It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.