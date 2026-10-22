“So you get to be onstage because you’re Lee Kyung-shil’s daughter?” Jenny Son gets emotional over perceptions of “mom privilege”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-shil and her daughter, actress Jenny Son, took time to learn more about each other through a temperament test.

A video released on the YouTube channel “Our Mom, Lee Kyung-shil” on the 21st showed Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son taking the Temperament and Character Inventory (TCI) and consulting with a specialist.

Fairness. In the test category assessing tendencies related to fairness, principles, and equity, both Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son received top scores of 100. Jenny Son said, “When my mom introduces me, she usually wants to tell people that I passed an audition and am now working in theater.” The two recently appeared together in the play “I Love You, Mom.”

Acknowledging that she feels this way, Lee Kyung-shil said, “Someone might think, ‘She gets to be onstage because she’s Lee Kyung-shil’s daughter.’ Because I’m Lee Kyung-shil, I feel so sorry that my children have to hear things like that. I hate the thought of how much it might hurt them. I can handle hateful comments or criticism directed at me.” She appeared choked up as she spoke.

Jenny Son also said, “I’m working just as hard as anyone else, but it upset me that I had to be someone who says, ‘I auditioned fair and square.’ But I think that’s my burden to bear. Someone else in a similar situation would have the same assignment, and doesn’t everyone have their own challenges in life? Mom, you don’t have to tell people anymore that I auditioned and got the part.” She offered her mother words of comfort.

Jenny Son opened up about her feelings, saying, “My mom means so much to me, and I think I feel a great longing for her. During the 11 years I was studying abroad, I couldn’t see her often. Even before I went abroad, what I heard most from my grandmother was, ‘Behave yourself. Don’t bring shame on your mother. If you do anything strange, our family will be in big trouble.’”

Among the various temperament-test categories, Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son turned out to have starkly opposite tendencies in “novelty seeking.” Lee Kyung-shil scored 5 points, indicating that she is content with the present, while Jenny Son scored 100, suggesting that she is very curious and always wants something new.

Lee Kyung-shil explained, “People think the Lee Kyung-shil they see on TV must be very ambitious and driven, but that’s not true at all. I think getting this far is just luck. I simply did my best at the work I was given. I just went along with the opportunity Sua set up for me with the ‘Our Mom, Lee Kyung-shil’ YouTube channel.” Specialist Lee Seon-hwa assessed Jenny Son, saying, “Given her temperament, her daughter needs to understand that her mother is not the kind of person who would run a personal YouTube channel. The fact that she does it anyway is a mother’s love.”

Also revealed were test results for categories including social sensitivity, perseverance, ambition, and self-directedness, as well as an anecdote from Jenny Son’s childhood that made Lee Kyung-shil emotional.

“Our Mom, Lee Kyung-shil” is a YouTube channel that follows Lee Kyung-shil and her daughter Jenny Son as they share travel, hobbies, and experiences, capturing the everyday understanding unique to a mother and daughter in vlog form. The content is presented from the perspective of daughter Jenny Son as she sees her mother, Lee Kyung-shil.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.