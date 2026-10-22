Kim Seok-hoon openly turns down Yoo Jae-suk’s holiday gifts: “I can’t deal with them; I told him not to send any”

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Kim Seok-hoon revealed why he had no choice but to turn down holiday gifts from TV personality Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 21st, a video featuring Im Jin-mo was released on the YouTube channel My Trash Uncle.

The guest that day was popular culture critic Im Jin-mo. When Im heard that Kim Seok-hoon was usually very interested in sorting recyclables and environmental issues, he said, “I knew. The security guard at our apartment complex said I was the most conscientious about sorting recyclables. I fold up all the boxes and even clean the Styrofoam before throwing it away. I can’t stand things being thrown away messily.” Im added that he, too, took sorting recyclables seriously.

He went on to say that when he receives Chuseok gifts, the first thing that comes to mind—and what he finds most daunting—is, “How am I supposed to throw this away?” This struck a chord with Kim. During the holidays, large amounts of gift packaging, Styrofoam, delivery boxes and plastic containers all pile up at once, making recycling inconvenient.

Kim then confessed, “I’m friends with Yoo Jae-suk, and he sends me gifts at Chuseok. He sends really, really good meat. The meat is delicious, but insulated bags can’t be recycled. I can’t throw them away, and there’s nowhere useful to use them, so I called Yoo Jae-suk and said, ‘Hey, I appreciate the thought, but don’t send me any.’ They’re a real problem to deal with.”

Im also agreed, saying, “I haven’t been able to throw away my insulated bags either, so I have a few piled up at home right now.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.