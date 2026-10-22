Cha Woo-min successfully gains 13 kg in just six months, worried he doesn't get muscle soreness even after working out ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] MBC's 'I Live Alone' will reveal the 'Mangwon-dong life' of rising-star actor Cha Woo-min, who is in his seventh year of living alone and shares his home with his adorable pet family (?).

On the 23rd, MBC's 'I Live Alone' (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri) will show actor Cha Woo-min's 'Woo-min House' in Mangwon-dong for the first time.

Starting with web dramas, Cha Woo-min has made a strong impression across genres, from mysteries and thrillers to romantic comedies, in works including 'Weak Hero Class 1,' 'The Night Has Come,' 'Study Group,' 'The History of Confession,' 'My Favorite Employee' and 'Recharge Me.' He has established himself as a 'hot rising star,' landing advertising deals after films and drama series.

Cha Woo-min, now in his seventh year of living alone, says he fell for Mangwon-dong's charms and has been enjoying life there for four years. What is the special reason he loves Mangwon-dong? The question piques curiosity. Photos show 'Woo-min House' filled with the tastes of this man of many hobbies, including cycling, running, camping and books.

Waking up in the dark, Cha Woo-min starts his morning by taking care of his beloved pet family. He introduces his cherished pets and shows them an unusual degree of affection. He is also said to share the story of how he came to form a family bond with them, further piquing curiosity.

Cha Woo-min also reveals his workout routine, saying, “I'm the kind of person whose body gets itchy (?) if I don't work out every day.” He is seen immersing himself in strength training at a neighborhood gym, where his arm muscles, each as big as his face, steal the show.

Cha Woo-min, who practiced swimming and judo for a long time, also explains why he has recently gotten into working out at the gym. Saying he gained about 13 kg in six months, he voices the unexpected concern (?) that he hasn't been getting muscle soreness lately, even when he works out, leaving the Rainbow members flustered.

Cha Woo-min is also seen sweating profusely as he climbs a piece of exercise equipment known as the 'Stairway to Heaven.' Unlike when he shows off his intense charisma during strength training, his contrasting, dazed expression draws laughs.

Cha Woo-min's 'Mangwon-dong life,' filled with the things the rising-star actor loves, can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing at 11 p.m. on the 23rd.

'I Live Alone' is a trendsetting single-lifestyle program that showcases the diverse 'Rainbow lives' of stars who live alone, and continues to enjoy steady popularity.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.