Seo In-young Speaks Out About Her Controversial ‘Fist-Sized Nose’... ‘An Event a Week After Plastic Surgery’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young candidly revealed everything from what she looked like before plastic surgery to the ups and downs she went through over six nose surgeries.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel ‘Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon’ featured Seo visiting the plastic surgeon who had operated on her nose in the past.

Seo introduced the doctor, saying, “The doctor was the one who did the last of my five nose jobs.” She had previously said, “Up to now, I’ve only had surgery on the tip of my nose. I’ve had that done five times.”

But when the producer brought out material about her nose surgeries and said, “I can’t believe it—that you had it done five times. Looking into it, I think it was six,” Seo replied, “Was it six times?” She was confused about the exact number herself, prompting laughter.

Photos from a time when she had never had plastic surgery were then shown. Looking at a photo from early in her career, Seo explained, “I hadn’t had anything done then. That was when I used to go out picking up guys. I was a high school senior,” and added, “It’s the same nose I had back then. It was all natural up to that point.”

Photos were then shown in sequence, from the time her nose became such a hot topic that she was nicknamed ‘Pinocchio’ to her appearance after surgery. Seeing the pictures, Seo said, “I don’t want to look at that photo,” then turned away and laughed.

Looking at an old photo, the producer said, “This nose became controversial in April 2009.” Seo then explained firsthand why her nose had looked swollen at the time.

“What happened with this fat nose was, I had nose surgery without knowing I had an event booked for a week later. I couldn’t just cancel the event, could I? I’d already been paid,” she explained.

She added, “I went ahead like that, and then the boss called and all hell broke loose. They said, ‘What are we going to do about that fat nose of yours?’” The producer also recalled the intense attention at the time, saying, “There were so many articles. They were saying, ‘What’s with that fist-sized nose?’”

Her nose shape changed once again after that. Pointing to a photo from the time, Seo explained, “That was my fourth nose. I had the nose implant taken out. I said, ‘Please make it a little lower.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.