68-year-old Sharon Stone recreates iconic Basic Instinct scene from 34 years ago: “I didn’t know how revealing it would be”

Photo credit: Sharon Stone’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, 68, has unveiled a photoshoot that evokes an iconic scene from the film Basic Instinct once again, 34 years later. Still making an unmistakable impression as she approaches 70, she discussed the controversy surrounding the film’s production, the ups and downs she experienced after her stroke, and her comeback as an actress alongside the photoshoot.

According to the British outlet Daily Mail, Sharon Stone took part in a photoshoot for a special 40th-anniversary issue of the Spanish fashion magazine Elle Spain. In the released photos, she sits in a chair wearing a red dress, with her legs on display. The pose recalls the police interrogation scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.

In the film, while being questioned by detectives, Sharon Stone crosses her legs and then uncrosses them, leaving the male investigators flustered. The scene, portrayed as having been filmed while she was not wearing underwear, sparked major controversy for its provocative staging and became one of the iconic scenes in film history.

The scene propelled Stone to global stardom, but also left the actress herself with controversy and emotional scars. In her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone claimed that she had not been adequately informed in advance about how much nudity the scene would involve. She said she was furious when, after seeing the footage at a screening, she realized that her body was exposed on screen, contrary to director Paul Verhoeven’s explanation. She recalled slapping the director and leaving the theater.

Director Verhoeven, however, has disputed her claim, saying that Stone could have anticipated the camera angle.

In the interview, she also opened up about how the stroke and cerebral hemorrhage she suffered in 2001 affected her acting career. Stone, who was in her early 40s at the time, had to relearn basic abilities such as walking, speaking and reading as she recovered.

“I overcame all the difficult circumstances and recovered, but offers for roles disappeared,” she recalled, adding, “At the time, it was as if a woman’s career was over if she went through something.”

After a long hiatus due to health problems, Stone has recently been expanding her work again. She has two films set for release and is wrapping up an exhibition in Prague, Czech Republic, while also playing an influential Hollywood executive in HBO’s drama series Euphoria.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.