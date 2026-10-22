Lim Jin-mo loses photos of son who died at 33: “I lost my wallet... such a shame”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Popular music critic Lim Jin-mo expressed his heartbreak, saying he had lost photos of his late son after losing his wallet.

On the 21st, a video featuring Lim Jin-mo was released on the YouTube channel “My Trash Uncle.”

That day, guest Lim Jin-mo recalled recently losing his wallet and said, “The police contacted me, and I was able to get it back.” Kim Seok-hoon asked curiously, “There was no cash, just the wallet?” and Lim nodded.

Lim Jin-mo went on to say, “There were photos of my son, who died five years ago, in the wallet, along with a few other precious photos. Losing them is what I regret most. I guess that person threw them away.” His words were heartbreaking.

Lim Jin-mo’s son was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014 and battled the illness for seven years before passing away in 2021 at the young age of 33.

Lim Jin-mo previously opened up about his feelings after losing his son on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 21st. “If I’d known this would happen, I should’ve taken him to see some nice places. I regret only having him recuperate at home,” he said. He also said, “I was already dead when my son closed his eyes. I went with him, body and soul. How could I be okay when my own son, whom I brought into the world, was closing his eyes for the last time in front of me?”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.