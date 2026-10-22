Kim Won-hyo ♥ Shim Jin-hwa: Thought to be a lovey-dovey couple, but “lost their entire fortune investing and considered divorce”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa revealed that she had once decided to divorce Kim Won-hyo.

On the 21st, a video titled “Why Kim Won-hyo and Shim Jin-hwa Never Fight” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjeo,” featuring comedian Shim Jin-hwa.

Shim Jin-hwa, half of an entertainment-industry couple known for encouraging marriage, confessed that they had faced a crisis at home. She admitted, “I thought this was grounds for divorce,” and Kim Hyo-jin said, “This man takes on too many things.”

Shim Jin-hwa said, “He’d never really caused trouble before, but then he went and blew it all in one fell swoop. I was thinking, ‘My life had been so grueling and difficult, but after I met Kim Won-hyo, things got so much better. But when you’ve lived such a hard life, the happier things get, the more anxious you become.’ I’d wonder, ‘Is something going to go wrong soon?’ How can you live your life like this without worrying? But after we got married, I was unbelievably happy. It didn’t seem real how happy I was, so I felt anxious, just in case. But right at the 10-year mark, just as I let myself relax, thinking, ‘I have to accept this. This is a blessing heaven has given me,’ something happened.”

Shim Jin-hwa confessed, “I was so shocked. He invested all the assets we had without my knowing, and we were left with zero won. Isn’t that really grounds for divorce? So I seriously thought about divorce.”

But even after such a major blunder, Shim Jin-hwa had a reason for putting aside thoughts of divorce. She said, “For a full 10 years of my life, I was so happy because of this person. Didn’t he give me 10 years I’d never experienced before? I met my husband when I couldn’t even afford 300,000 won in monthly rent, so what if he lost my money? I started out without even 10 won to my name anyway. And thanks to Wonhyo, I get to live in a house like this. So I just put it behind me and never mentioned it again. It’s already been over six years,” leaving people amazed.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.