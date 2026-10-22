'About to Remarry' Seo In-young Meets Divorce Lawyer: “I Should Have Met You Before” ('Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae' covers everything from high-profile divorces to the shocking world of property division.

In episode 4 of 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae,' a variety show on tcast E Channel airing tonight (the 22nd) at 9 p.m., divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol appears as a special guest expert for the day and discusses a range of topics related to divorce with Seo In-young and Mimiminu. The show is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

As soon as Seo In-young sees lawyer Park Min-cheol, she says, “I should have met you before,” and is delighted to see him. Park, however, shoots back, “You mustn’t meet me anymore,” drawing laughter.

The three then discuss the divorces of the world’s wealthiest people. They look at astronomical property divisions in high-profile divorces involving wealthy people overseas, as well as cases involving divorces of Korean chaebol chairmen. In particular, lawyer Park Min-cheol shares practical tips for making sure you get your fair share in a divorce, capturing Seo In-young and Mimiminu’s attention.

Unusual prenuptial agreements belonging to overseas celebrities are also introduced. Viewers are surprised to learn that Seo In-young ranked first in a survey related to prenuptial agreements 16 years ago. She also reveals a clause she would definitely want to include if she were to draw up a prenuptial agreement, sparking curiosity.

The discussion also turns to marriage contracts throughout history. The divorce provisions and compensation stipulated in what is believed to be humanity’s first marriage contract, written around 4,000 years ago, are revealed, along with groundbreaking marriage clauses that were ahead of their time, capturing viewers’ attention.

An absurd compensation claim also catches the eye. When a case is introduced in which a man filed for divorce after seeing his wife the morning after their wedding night, Seo In-young reportedly confidently offered to show her bare face, surprising everyone. The astonishing world of divorce and candid thoughts on it from Seo In-young, Mimiminu, and lawyer Park Min-cheol will be revealed on 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae'.

Meanwhile, 'Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae' is a generational clash trend talk show in which 'original trendsetter' Seo In-young and 'Gen MZ trend analyst' Mimiminu engage in an unfiltered battle of words over current trends. It airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, Watcha, and U+tv Mobile.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.