At 67, Lee Moon-sae shares a surprising health update: “I had cataract and presbyopia surgery, and I can see so well”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Moon-sae said he recently underwent surgery for cataracts and presbyopia.

On the 22nd, Lee Moon-sae wrote on his social media, “It’s been exactly a week since I had cataract surgery, and I’m on my way to the hospital for a checkup. Maybe because I also had surgery for presbyopia, I can see so well.”

He went on to show his doting-husband side, saying, “When I jokingly said, ‘So you were this beautiful all along,’ my wife blushed and smiled broadly.”

In the accompanying photo, Lee Moon-sae looks at the camera, seemingly pleased with his much clearer vision, drawing attention.

Lee Moon-sae debuted in 1978 and released numerous hit songs, including “Gwanghwamun Love Song,” “When I Stand Beneath the Shade of a Street Tree,” “Old Love,” “Sunset Glow” and “When Love Passes By.” He previously revealed in a 2018 broadcast that he had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer.

He is currently the DJ of MBC FM4U’s radio show Hello, This Is Lee Moon-sae.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.