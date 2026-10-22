Choi Min-soo: “My best-ever photo was a police-station mugshot”... Even June Elizabeth Kang can’t stop him

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Choi Min-soo had people laughing with his uninhibited banter about police stations and courts, after visiting Daiso dressed up with his wife, June Elizabeth Kang.

On the 21st, a video was posted on June Elizabeth Kang’s YouTube channel titled “A Real Look at the Choi-Kang Couple’s Everyday Life: Dressing Up for a Date with Min-soo and Going to Daiso.”

That day, June Elizabeth Kang planned to attend an art exhibition event with her husband, Choi Min-soo. But he responded indifferently, saying, “Do we really have to?” Even after June explained that they would need to follow the dress code to attend, he was still reluctant to go.

In the end, June Elizabeth Kang offered Choi Min-soo 100,000 won if he would go to the event with her, and the two showed up dressed to the nines, as promised. The production crew cheered at the sight of them all dressed up: “Wow, celebrities!”

Choi Min-soo responded with his characteristic bravado: “I kill it in a suit.” June Elizabeth Kang also praised him, saying, “This man looks completely different in a suit like this. When he puts on a suit, he looks just like an actor.”

Choi Min-soo quipped, “I look like an actor? Maybe I should become one,” making everyone laugh.

But the destination of the dressed-up couple was unexpected. Before heading to the art exhibition event, they arrived at none other than Daiso.

Visiting Daiso in a suit, Choi Min-soo laughed at how strange the situation felt, saying, “I’ve never seen anyone come to Daiso in a suit before.”

The two also went to take photos at Life4Cuts to commemorate their unusual date.

Then Choi Min-soo turned the mood on its head with an unexpected remark: “I’ve had plenty of my best-ever photos taken at the police station.”

Choi Min-soo, who had previously had to go to police stations and courts several times over disputes, including assault-related ones, made an edgy joke. June Elizabeth Kang was not to be outdone and shot back, “Or in front of the courthouse?” Choi Min-soo replied, “I took them in front of the courthouse too. You could call them mugshots,” and continued his uninhibited banter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.