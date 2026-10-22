Stephanie: “I dated my boyfriend, who’s 23 years older, without knowing his age... There’s no generation gap” (“Noback”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Stephanie of “Noback” bragged about her boyfriend, who is 23 years older than her.

On the 21st, Stephanie of The Grace appeared on the YouTube channel “Noback Tak Jae-hoon.”

Stephanie is dating former major leaguer Brady Anderson, who is 23 years her senior. She said they first met in 2013 and bragged about her boyfriend: “He’s never drunk or smoked in his life. Even when it comes to drinking, he only takes a sip beside me when I drink. He keeps working out, too. His body is incredibly toned.”

Tak Jae-hoon said, “He’ll never be able to wear tights for the rest of his life.” Stephanie replied, “He only wears leggings. He barely wears clothes around the house, so he’s in his natural state. He does wrap a towel around himself, at least.”

Asked how she and her boyfriend got together, Stephanie said, “I couldn’t come back to Korea because of COVID-19. That’s how we naturally started dating.” She added, “We met in November, and then we met the day before I returned to Korea. It had been eight years since we’d seen each other. We were both like, ‘Nothing has changed.’ I didn’t know his age then, either.”

Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Don’t you feel a generation gap?” Stephanie replied, “Americans don’t have that.” She continued, “People in our country are pretty obsessed with age, aren’t they? My boyfriend saw this issue and was surprised, saying, ‘Why do people talk about this kind of thing so much?’ It can’t be helped. In other countries, even bringing up someone’s age is considered rude.” She explained the cultural difference.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.