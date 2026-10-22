“Life is a mess, but I’ll hang in there”... Park Ji-yoon gets emotional on her daughter’s birthday ahead of ruling in lawsuit over alleged affair

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon shared a heartfelt message filled with love and apologies for her daughter Dain’s birthday.

On the 22nd, Park Ji-yoon wished her daughter Dain a happy birthday, writing, “Happy birthday, Dain.”

She expressed her regret, saying, “I worked out yesterday and just fell asleep, so I couldn’t even make seaweed soup for you this morning. Mom’s life is a mess these days, but I believe good days will come if I hang in there.”

She then conveyed her deep affection for her daughter, saying, “From now on, instead of saying I’m sorry, I’ll say I love you more often.”

Park Ji-yoon also reflected on the special meaning of the day her daughter was born. She recalled, “Mom was definitely born again on the day you were born. I clearly remember the moment when I, who had always stayed at home, held you and watched the falling leaves, and decided: Let’s take this baby’s hand and go out into the world!”

She added, “Since then, Mom has changed a lot and seems to have taken a more active step into the world, so I’m always grateful to Dain,” and continued, “I believe Dain will follow in Mom’s footsteps, see a bigger world, and live a wonderful life, too!”

Finally, Park Ji-yoon wrapped up her birthday message to her daughter, saying, “I love you always. Let’s go to your favorite restaurant for dinner and have something delicious.”

Park Ji-yoon’s daughter Dain graduated last year from the middle school program at the Jeju campus of Korean International School (KIS). She is currently a high school student and is reportedly aiming to attend medical school.

Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, her fellow KBS announcer from the same cohort, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, and related lawsuits are ongoing. Park Ji-yoon has parental rights and custody of both children.

The appeal in the damages lawsuit Choi Dong-seok filed against Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, has concluded its hearings. A ruling is scheduled for November 16 at the Jeju District Court.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.