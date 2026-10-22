“I Thought Those Were Three Bowls of Rice for the Baby”: Son Ye-jin Surprises Fans With Her and Hyun Bin’s Small Portions After Sharing a Home-Cooked Meal

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Son Ye-jin drew unexpected attention after sharing a home-cooked meal she had prepared with care.

On the 21st, Son Ye-jin posted several photos along with the message, “I’m happiest when I’m busy cooking and then sit down to eat together. I hope you all eat lots of healthy and delicious food, too!!”

The photos showed home-cooked meals Son Ye-jin had lovingly prepared for her husband, Hyun Bin, and their son. Fans gushed over her deft cooking, as she laid out a variety of dishes, including grilled fish, assorted seasoned vegetables, salad and jeon. While her cooking skills were on full display in everything from those dishes to kimbap generously filled with beef, fans’ attention turned elsewhere: the small portions eaten by Son Ye-jin and her husband. Fans were surprised that the portions were so small they couldn’t tell which bowl of rice was their son’s.

Fans reacted by saying, “I’m definitely learning that the amount of rice matters,” “Seeing how much rice they eat makes me reflect on my own,” and “I thought those were three bowls of rice for the baby.”

Meanwhile, actor Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they have one son.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.