Lee Kyung-kyu discusses when he will retire after health rumors over his “slurred speech”... “12 more years”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu surprised his junior colleagues by talking about when he plans to retire.

Recently, the official YouTube channel of EBS’s documentary released a preview for the “Active Lee Kyung-kyu” episode of “Witnessing the Times,” which features him.

Now 66 and in his 46th year since his debut, Lee Kyung-kyu has held on to a top-tier position in the cutthroat world of variety entertainment for many years.

Junior broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk expressed his respect for Lee, saying, “He’s a great tree. I think just having him around is a great source of support.” Park Myung-soo, meanwhile, drew laughs with his trademark blunt wit, saying, “He’s been doing this for a good long time.”

Lee’s many talents are also highlighted. His junior colleagues continued to praise everything from his appearance and achievements at various award ceremonies to his proactive attitude of constantly taking on new fields.

Amid this, Lee surprised everyone present when he answered, “Twelve more years?” after being asked when he planned to retire.

Kim Jin-su tried to dissuade him, saying, “You mean from broadcasting? Come on, you should keep going longer.” Lee responded, “Oh, come on,” but soon quipped, “Then at 100?” prompting laughter.

As remarks about the retirement of Lee, the “godfather of variety entertainment,” draw attention, so too do the health rumors that surfaced recently.

Lee was previously swept up in health rumors after people commented that his speech sounded more slurred than usual in a YouTube video. He said he received messages expressing concern for his health not only from viewers who watched the video but also from people he knew.

At the time, Lee dismissed the concerns, explaining, “I wasn’t slurring my words. My voice was hoarse because I was angry.”

His agency also said the health rumors were “groundless.” It rejected speculation that he had health problems, saying he was simply somewhat tired from a lack of sleep when he filmed the YouTube video.

Interest is also growing in what Lee Kyung-kyu, still active in his 46th year since his debut, has to say about retirement and in the latest update he will share himself.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.