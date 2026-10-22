Bobby Kim, 53, becomes a father to a daughter and faces formula costs: “I have to work three times as much while working part-time... It’s hard when I can’t sleep”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Bobby Kim opened up about the financial burden and challenges of parenting after welcoming a daughter.

On the 21st, a video titled “Bobby Kim’s love story revealed for the first time: from marrying a woman 15 years his junior to having his first child at 53” was posted on his YouTube channel, “I’m a Bobby Kim.”

Bobby Kim said he met his wife while she was working as a concert staff member, and they eventually married. Last July, at 53, he welcomed his first daughter. Recalling how he felt when his wife was pregnant, Bobby Kim said, “I couldn’t believe it.” His wife also said, “I was so happy. It was so hard when things weren’t working despite our efforts, but I got pregnant just when I was about to give up, and I was so happy. I was so happy.”

She added, “When I was pregnant, I didn’t have much morning sickness, but my husband did, which really surprised me. Even after the birth, my husband developed a bald patch, and his lips cracked.”

His wife wants a second child, but Bobby Kim’s reluctance caught people’s attention. Bobby Kim said, “I have to work part-time for my daughter and go out and work two or three times as hard. Since I’m a singer, I need to get enough sleep, too.” He also complained, “Lately, I haven’t been able to sleep properly, so it’s really hard when I have to perform on stage.” Bobby Kim had previously shared a video titled “53-year-old dad earns formula money with a café part-time job,” showing him working part-time at a café to help with living expenses.

But his wife wouldn’t back down, saying, “My husband said there absolutely wouldn’t be a second child.” Bobby Kim added, “Our daughter takes after my wife and has a gentle temperament, so she doesn’t make things hard for us. If she’d taken after me, there would never have been any talk of a second child.” His wife declared, “You never know until you have one, so let’s just have one and see.” Bobby Kim eventually backed down, saying, “Okay. I warned you.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Kim married in 2022 and has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.