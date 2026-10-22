Jang Yoon-jeong Has Decided When to Retire... Stunned by Husband Do Kyung-wan’s Revelation: “You Don’t Keep Secrets” (‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Do Kyung-wan makes a bombshell remark on ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.’

‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ (hereafter ‘Fun-Staurant’), airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday the 22nd, will reveal the delightful daily life of Do Kyung-wan, the prodigal son who returned to KBS after five years and eight months, and Jang Yoon-jeong, his forever-perfect partner. During the show, Do will make a bombshell remark about when Jang plans to retire. The sudden comment is said to leave Jang startled, drawing attention to the upcoming episode of ‘Fun-Staurant.’

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Do Kyung-wan takes rare ingredients from across the country out of the refrigerator he keeps at home for drinking snacks. Then, true to his reputation as ‘Jang Yoon-jeong’s dedicated drinking-snack chef,’ he quickly whips up dishes perfectly suited to her tastes. The ‘Fun-Staurant’ cast can barely keep from salivating at Do’s spectacular parade of drinking snacks.

Over a full spread of drinking snacks prepared by Do, the couple Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan openly shared what was on their minds. At one point, Do said, “Jang Yoon-jeong has already decided when she’ll retire,” and revealed the exact timing, sending ‘Fun-Staurant’ into a frenzy. Jang was also taken aback and said, “I told you it was a secret. Why don’t you keep secrets?” What was the truth behind Do Kyung-wan’s bombshell remark?

Meanwhile, it drew attention when Jang Yoon-jeong said that not long ago her whole family—including her husband Do Kyung-wan, her son Do Yeon-woo, and her daughter Ha-young—went to see her concert together for the first time. “It was the first time Yeon-woo and Ha-young came to see my concert. I was worried because they’re sensitive to sound, but...” Jang shared how they reacted to the concert, bringing a touching moment. What did the siblings Yeon-woo and Ha-young say after seeing their mother perform for the first time?

Jang Yoon-jeong also mentioned how her husband Do Kyung-wan changed after attending the concert. “My husband suddenly started treating me even better,” she said, adding, “What made you treat me so well?” What was the reason Do Kyung-wan changed after the concert? The story of ‘Good Chef’ Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong, filled with laughter, will be featured on KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing Thursday, October 22, at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.