'I Live Alone' Bungee-Jumping Controversy Involving Koo Sung-hwan: Labor Ministry Launches Probe...The Fallout Continues

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The Ministry of Employment and Labor is launching an investigation into controversy over safety measures for on-site staff in the bungee-jumping scene featuring Koo Sung-hwan on I Live Alone.

According to Sports Kyunghyang on the 22nd, the Gangwon Branch of the Jungbu Regional Employment and Labor Office received a complaint alleging inadequate safety measures related to I Live Alone and launched an investigation after the case was assigned. The ministry plans to investigate whether the bungee-jumping operator violated its safety obligations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

On the 16th, MBC’s I Live Alone aired footage of actor Koo Sung-hwan attempting a bungee jump. After the broadcast, viewers questioned the apparent lack of safety measures for the on-site staff member assisting him. Koo was wearing safety gear, but the staff member managing the rope did not appear to have any notable safety equipment. A complaint related to occupational safety was subsequently filed with e-People on the 19th, and the ministry stepped in and launched an investigation.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, employers must take safety measures to prevent accidents when workers are working in places where they are at risk of falling. If a violation of these obligations is confirmed, an employer may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.