Do Kyung-wan, Owner of a ₩12 Billion Home, Stunned by Maintenance Fees... “I Don’t Let the Kids Flush the Toilet” (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Do Kyung-wan lamented his home’s maintenance fees and revealed his unusual money-saving habits.

On the 22nd, KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”) posted a preview video titled “Do Kyung-wan: I Pay the Maintenance Fees. Panic After Checking the Bill! What’s the Bank Balance...?”

Do Kyung-wan said he was the one who paid the home’s maintenance fees, then nervously opened the bill. “There’s a thrill in wondering, ‘How much will I have to pay?’” he said. As soon as he checked the bill, he squeezed his eyes shut.

Do Kyung-wan sighed, saying, “What did we use for it to go up so much?” “We used 58,000 won more on water. I told you not to wash!” “Look at this! We used 1,700 kW more electricity.” He went on to grumble, “What really gets me is, why does everyone want to cool off in their own room? And why does everyone shower separately? You could just soak together when you wash and cool off in one room.” Lee Yeon-bok reacted, “The maintenance fees for this house are going to break the bank.”

Do Kyung-wan also shared how he really felt, saying, “I was against moving into this house.” In 2024, Do Kyung-wan and his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, bought the penthouse at Afer Hangang, located in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, for 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash.

When a member of the production team asked, “Is that why you don’t turn on the air conditioner for us—because of the maintenance fees?”, complaints broke out in the studio. Do Kyung-wan revealed his own way of saving money: “I don’t even let the kids flush the toilet. It’s not that I never flush; I wait and flush all at once.” His admission drew horrified reactions and laughter.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have a son, Do Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.