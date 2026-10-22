Lee Kyung-sil Says Her Heart Sank When Her Daughter at a “Prestigious University” Texted That She Was Dropping Out: “I’d Paid a Full Year’s Tuition”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Television personality Lee Kyung-sil recalled the time her daughter, Son Su-a, decided to drop out of a prestigious Canadian university and shared how heartbreaking the moment was.

A video titled “What It’s Like to Live as a Celebrity’s Daughter” was posted on the YouTube channel “Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil” on the 21st.

That day, Lee Kyung-sil and her daughter, Son Su-a, took a temperament test together and explored each other’s innermost thoughts.

During the counseling session, Son Su-a opened up about her mother, Lee Kyung-sil, and spoke honestly about her feelings.

Son Su-a said, “My mom’s presence in my life is huge. Her presence is huge, but compared with that, I haven’t had many experiences with her. So I think I’ve always felt a longing for that.”

Son Su-a lived in Canada for about 11 years, from fifth grade through age 23, apart from her mother. She also shared that there were times when she felt anxious about her life and confused because she wasn’t achieving what she wanted.

Hearing this, Lee Kyung-sil recalled the time her daughter attended university in Canada. Lee described the prestigious university Son Su-a attended, which was among the top schools in the arts. “She went to university in Canada. She went to a very large university to study theater and film,” Lee said.

She added, “She was the only Asian in that department. Before she moved on to her third year, I paid a full year’s tuition.”

But after coming to Korea for summer vacation and returning to Canada, Son Su-a suddenly told her mother she wanted to drop out. Lee Kyung-sil explained what happened: “My daughter came to Seoul during summer vacation and stayed for quite a while before she left. But after she got back to Canada, she suddenly said, ‘I’m going to quit.’”

Lee Kyung-sil, who had struggled to raise the money for her daughter’s tuition, could not help but feel bewildered. She spoke candidly about her feelings: “From my perspective, wasn’t it just completely absurd? I’d paid a full year’s tuition, and I was working so hard to send my kids to school. As a mother, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Even so, she did not let her emotions get the better of her and pressure her daughter. Lee Kyung-sil said, “We didn’t talk on the phone; we exchanged text messages. I only texted with her for two nights and three days because I was afraid I might hurt her by raising my voice.” She added, “I kept holding back what I wanted to say on the phone, but then she said something that really made my heart sink.”

The text her daughter sent said, “Mom, I’m not happy anymore.”

Lee Kyung-sil said she ultimately accepted her daughter’s decision: “When that text came in, my heart sank. Right then I said, ‘Then you should come back. I sent you there so you could be happy, but if you’re not happy, you should come back.’”

She also offered some advice, considering that her daughter might one day regret her decision. Lee Kyung-sil explained, “I told her, ‘From Mom’s perspective, you could have stayed at school longer before coming back, but since you’re coming back like this now, I’m choosing to respect your wishes and listen to you first.’”

She added that she had talked everything through with her daughter before accepting her return to Korea: “I told her, ‘When you come back, you must never say things like, “Why didn’t you stop me back then?” or anything like that. Mom has clearly warned you.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.