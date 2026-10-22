'Jamsil beauty' Seo In-young’s younger sister: How much has she changed? “She doesn’t look like she used to”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young revealed why her younger sister, once known as the “Jamsil beauty,” hesitated to appear on a TV show.

On the 21st, a video was released on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel, “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon,” showing her discussing upcoming content with the production team.

The PD opened by saying to Seo In-young, “Mom, I heard you’re going to Okinawa with your younger sister,” then asked, “Why do you think your sister keeps trying not to appear?” Seo In-young replied, “She says she doesn’t want to because she doesn’t look like she used to.” The PD then asked if they could film a travel vlog of the three of them.

Seo In-young burst out laughing and said, “So I don’t get a life of my own now?” She suggested asking her younger sister directly. The PD was soon connected with Seo In-young’s sister, who readily agreed to be filmed after hearing what the PD had to say, leaving viewers curious about what she would look like in the video.

Seo In-young’s younger sister has made headlines several times for her striking beauty. She once appeared on KBS2’s variety show “Happy Together” and drew attention as the “Jamsil beauty.” Last April, Seo In-young showed her younger sister in a family photo, prompting the production team to exclaim, “Your younger sister is so beautiful.” Seo In-young replied, “Everyone says that. My younger sister should have become a celebrity instead of me.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.