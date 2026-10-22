Iru-ne Was Born Without “Colon Nerves” but Couldn’t Get Surgery: “It Feels Like My Intestines Are Being Twisted” (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Iru-ne revealed that he has a congenital condition in which he was born without nerves in his colon.

On the 22nd, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Dongchimi posted a preview video titled “The Story of Iru-ne, Who Has Suffered from a Life-Threatening Illness Since Birth?! I Have No Nerves in My Colon.”

Iru-ne shared that “what was harder than being poor was being born without nerves in my colon,” drawing sympathy. He said, “I can’t pass stool, so I can’t use the bathroom. People usually have surgery when they’re 2 or 3, but I couldn’t get surgery because I had neither a hospital to go to nor the money. My parents ground laundry soap into water as a folk remedy and gave me an enema.”

He also mentioned the terrible pain, saying, “There were times when I couldn’t use the bathroom for two months. It feels like someone is wearing steel-wool gloves and twisting my intestines.”

He said he had even passed out in the street on his way home because of the illness. He recalled, “An elderly woman woke me up. It was around 3 or 4 p.m., but when I opened my eyes, it was 9 at night.”

Meanwhile, Iru-ne debuted in 2023 and is currently appearing on MBN’s The Legendary Man.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.