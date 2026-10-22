“Raising Kim Hyun-joong’s son on her own,” ex-girlfriend starts entertainment career as a TikToker... “Responsible single mom”

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] A, the former partner of singer and actor Kim Hyun-joong, has begun her entertainment career under the stage name SEEU.

According to a report by AtStyle on the 22nd, A officially began her activities as an affiliate of the TikTok live agency LIGHTNING CENTRAL.

A’s agency said of her legal dispute with Kim Hyun-joong, “All litigation related to parental rights and custody of the child has now been concluded.” It also said, “SEEU is a responsible single mother and someone who is taking charge of shaping her own life,” adding that she intends to focus on her future activities.

A is pursuing creator activities in earnest, sharing snippets of her daily life through her TikTok account and hosting live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun-joong dated A for three years starting in 2012, but became embroiled in legal disputes over an assault controversy and a damages suit, among other matters. A gave birth to a son in 2015 while she was involved in litigation with Kim. It was revealed that Kim was the boy’s biological father, and A is currently raising him.

Kim Hyun-joong married a wedding planner his age in 2022 and has two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.