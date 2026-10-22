‘Singing at a pharmacy,’ Lee Ki-chan pushes back against controversy over alleged Pharmacy Act violations: “No inducement to buy”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Lee Ki-chan has hit back after coming under fire over alleged violations of the Pharmacy Act for singing his hit song “Cold” at a pharmacy. He says he never tried to induce anyone to buy medication through his performances and never received payment from a pharmacy.

On the 22nd, his agency, IPD Studio, issued an official statement saying, “After completing a formal legal review, we have concluded that the performance does not constitute unfair solicitation, inducement of patients, or a violation of management duties under the Pharmacy Act.”

The agency cited, among other provisions, Article 44(1)(2) of the Enforcement Rule of the Pharmacy Act to argue that the performance was not illegal. It said that he did not urge audience members to buy or have medication dispensed during the performance, and that there were no discounts, giveaways, or financial agreements with the pharmacy.

The agency emphasized that no law prohibits singing at a pharmacy in itself. It added, “Neither the singer nor the audience entered the dispensing room or medication storage area, and the performance did not interrupt or delay dispensing or medication counseling.”

The agency also shared the results of an inquiry to the local public health center. According to the agency, it asked the Chungju Public Health Center, which has jurisdiction over Jeongdaun Pharmacy in Chungju, where Lee Ki-chan busked on the 11th, whether the Pharmacy Act had been violated, and was told there was no suspected violation.

Lee has been touring pharmacies across the country with a unique performance featuring “Cold (2026),” a remake of his signature song “Cold,” released in 2002. The unusual idea of singing “Cold” at a pharmacy drew attention on social media, and fans even gave him the nickname “Gamgichan.”

Lee has visited pharmacies across the country, including in Seoul, Chuncheon, Daejeon, Chungju, and Incheon, to meet audiences. On tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 14th, he also explained why he began busking at pharmacies himself. He said he planned the performances because he thought, “There are far fewer stages where I can sing now, and it’ll become difficult to get myself known to the public unless I go out there myself.”

He explained that the response was initially weaker than he had expected, which left him feeling discouraged, but requests to perform at pharmacies nationwide followed after videos of his performances attracted attention. He also shared that he had been appointed an ambassador for a flu prevention campaign and had even received an advertising offer from a pharmaceutical company.

But as the performances grew in popularity, an unexpected controversy arose. Some in the pharmacy community, including the Korea Pharmaceutical Association, expressed concern that a famous singer’s performance could be used to attract customers to a particular pharmacy or promote medication sales. Current Pharmacy Act provisions prohibit pharmacy operators from unfairly attracting patients or consumers.

There were also reports that local public health centers had issued administrative guidance to pharmacies where some of the performances took place.

Lee’s representatives again stressed that the performance was not an event intended to help a particular pharmacy’s business, but a free cultural event connecting the song “Cold” with the setting of a pharmacy. The agency said, “Reports suggesting a possible violation of the Pharmacy Act, made without verifying the legal requirements and facts on the ground, could cause unfair harm to both the artist and the participating pharmacies.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.