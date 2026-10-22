“My Man’s Girlfriend”: Daughter Pictured in Matching Outfits with In Gyo-jin... Now Tall Enough to Reach Dad’s Shoulder

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress So Yi-hyun shared a sweet photo of her husband, In Gyo-jin, and their daughter, who has grown so much, offering a glimpse into their close-knit family’s everyday life.

On the 22nd, So Yi-hyun shared an update, writing, “October is drawing to a close. Busy, busy, busy...”

She also shared several photos with the caption, “A few October moments saved along the way. Today, suddenly, it’s winter. Everyone, take care not to catch a cold~” The photos captured little moments with her family amid her busy daily life, drawing attention.

In particular, So Yi-hyun drew attention by sharing a photo showing her husband, In Gyo-jin, and their daughter from behind.

Seeing In Gyo-jin sweetly wrap an arm around their daughter’s shoulders, So Yi-hyun added the affectionate caption, “My man’s girlfriend,” showing how pleased she was.

The two wore coordinated black tops and jeans, creating a warm atmosphere reminiscent of matching couple outfits. The daughter draped an arm over her dad’s shoulder, while In Gyo-jin naturally wrapped an arm around her; their special father-daughter bond was evident.

Above all, their daughter, who has grown so much, caught the eye. Seeing how she had grown tall enough to reach her dad’s shoulder, unlike when she was little, brought home how much time had passed.

Meanwhile, So Yi-hyun married actor In Gyo-jin in 2014, and they have two daughters. The couple has attracted a great deal of attention by sharing their affectionate life together and their daughters’ growth through television, social media and other channels.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.