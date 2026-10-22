“Spat in my face and made slant-eye gestures”... Eric Nam opens up about shocking racism at a U.S. private school

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Eric Nam opened up about the racism he experienced during his school years in the United States, saying, “They spat in my face.”

On the 21st, a video titled “Eric Nam: From Retirement Rumors to Discrimination Involving Spitting in His Face” was posted on the YouTube channel “YouTube Ha Ji-young.”

Eric Nam recalled, “My parents made huge sacrifices to send me to private school,” adding, “When I got there, it turned out everyone was from a wealthy family.” He explained, “My family wasn’t poor, but we weren’t that wealthy either. My parents saved up and paid the tuition to send me there, but once I got there, I couldn’t communicate with the other students.”

He continued, “The world they lived in was so different from mine. I was the only Asian student,” and said, “They were all privileged kids from wealthy families, but we came from different neighborhoods, had different upbringings, and looked so different that I was bullied a lot.”

Eric Nam drew sympathy when he revealed that he had experienced serious racism, saying, “They did things like spit in my face and make slant-eye gestures a lot.”

Eric Nam later said, “I just thought I should focus on what I could do well.” He began attracting attention in his senior year of high school when he showcased his singing at the school talent show. He said that after the performance he had prepared with his friends was well received, the way people around him saw him also changed.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.