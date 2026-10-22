Kim Ho-young, Silent on the 'Ock Jangpan Controversy,' Makes a Pointed Remark: 'Cut Ties Without the Other Person Knowing'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Musical theater actor Kim Ho-young offered firm advice about relationships.

Recently, a video titled "Kim Ho-young's Counseling Center Opens at a Park in Mapo District Where He Made an Appearance" was posted on Kim Ho-young's YouTube channel.

At the park, Kim Ho-young listened to the concerns of several members of the public. One person opened up about their relationship troubles, saying, "I'm having a hard time because of other people. I have my own standards, but there's someone who keeps crossing the line."

The person lamented, "If it were just me and that person, I could cut ties. But there are so many people involved. I know so many people, so it's not easy."

Kim Ho-young replied, "This is something you go through because you're in a group. If you leave that circle, the problem goes away. But didn't you say you aren't in a situation where you can do that?" He continued, "Cutting ties doesn't only mean saying, 'I'm never going to see that person again.' You can also decide in your own mind, 'That person is like that, so I shouldn't engage with them.' That's cutting ties, too."

Kim Ho-young went on to offer advice: "I saw someone say something like that somewhere—that you shouldn't let the other person know you've cut ties with them. I don't know the exact circumstances, so I can't speak definitively, but there's no need for us to say, 'I'm not going to see that person,' and make them feel as if they've become the victim. That's not good either. Even if you see them in the same circle, keep it to the basics. Even within a group, there are people I get along with; there's no need to share everything."

Meanwhile, musical theater actor Kim Ho-young has found himself at the center of controversy after Ock Joo-hyun brought the 'Ock Jangpan incident' from four years ago back into the spotlight.

In 2022, Kim Ho-young posted on social media, "The days of the free-for-all are over. Now it's Ock Jangpan," prompting widespread speculation that he was taking aim at the controversy over Ock Joo-hyun monopolizing casting for Elisabeth. Ock filed a defamation complaint against Kim Ho-young but soon withdrew it.

However, allegations surrounding Ock Joo-hyun's casting continued. After Ock recently said that withdrawing her complaint against Kim Ho-young was her biggest regret, the 'Ock Jangpan incident' resurfaced. Kim Ho-young, however, has remained silent and has yet to comment on the matter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.