“Unnie, always beautiful”... Why Go Hyun-jung was amazed by Uhm Jung-hwa, two years her senior

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Go Hyun-jung lavished affectionate praise on Uhm Jung-hwa, who continues to boast timeless beauty and fashion sense at 57.

On the 21st, Uhm Jung-hwa shared several photos of herself enjoying a vacation in Copenhagen.

In the photos, Uhm Jung-hwa enjoyed a relaxing trip and showed off her sophisticated style.

At 57 this year, she turned heads with her firm skin and vibrant appearance. Her youthful looks, which belie her age, stood out, as did her stylish fashion.

After seeing the post, Go Hyun-jung left a comment on it on the 22nd, expressing her affection: “My unnie is always beautiful and has impeccable taste.” Uhm Jung-hwa and Go Hyun-jung, aged 57 and 55, respectively, are considered two of the entertainment industry's best-known ageless stars. They continue to draw attention for their beauty that makes people forget their ages, as well as their consistent self-care and sophisticated styles. Their enduring friendship has also caught the eye.

They regularly express their affection for each other and have maintained their close friendship over the years.

Recently, Uhm Jung-hwa also made headlines by launching her own wine brand and hosting a launch party. The event was attended by colleagues who had built long-standing friendships with her, including Go Hyun-jung, Song Hye-kyo and Kim Min-ha, as well as singers Kim Wan-sun, Kim Jae-joong, Kang Min-kyung, Jung Jae-hyung and Ahn Shin-ae.

Meanwhile, Uhm Jung-hwa met audiences in the film “Okay! Madam 2,” which was released last month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.