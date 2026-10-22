‘Little BoA’ Aijing accused of pushing a member aside to get in front of the camera? Attitude controversy from early in her debut

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Aijing, a member of producer Lee Soo-man’s rookie girl group A2O LITE, has become embroiled in an attitude controversy following a controversy involving her parents. Online debate has erupted over claims that she pushed aside a fellow member to get the spot she wanted during a group photo session.

On the 22nd, posts and a video spread across online communities and social media under the headline, “A2O’s Aijing under fire for repeatedly pushing the member next to her to claim the spot she wants.”

The video showed members of A2O LITE standing side by side and posing for reporters as they arrived at a broadcasting station.

Among them, Aijing drew attention in a beige plaid jacket and miniskirt, with her long, straight brown hair. She struck a group pose with the other members, raising her hands above her head. But as they adjusted their poses, the space between her and the member beside her narrowed, and she was seen moving her body and arms to adjust her position.

Claims emerged that Aijing tried to push another member aside and take a spot toward the front. Some also pointed out that when she looked at the member beside her, her expression seemed to stiffen for a moment. After her body overlapped too much with the other member’s, the video also showed Aijing moving down to pose lower on the stairs, seemingly giving up.

Some internet users reacted, “She could pose at the bottom of the stairs, so why does she keep trying to come up?” and “It’s not great to push people aside and block them just to make herself stand out.” Another user expressed disappointment, saying, “Whether it was intentional or not, at least we can agree she wasn’t being considerate.”

Others said it was excessive to take issue with Aijing’s behavior based only on a briefly edited video. One internet user pointed out, “Isn’t it a little too early to judge based only on the broadcast edit?” Some also cautioned against excessive personal attacks, noting that Aijing, who was born in 2013 and is 13 this year, is a rookie who has only just debuted.

Meanwhile, Aijing is a member of A2O LITE, a nine-member multinational girl group newly introduced by producer Lee Soo-man. The group’s debut song, “NEON,” made headlines by reaching No. 1 on Melon TOP100 about 29 hours after its release. Aijing, in particular, has even earned the nickname “Little BoA” for her powerful dance performances and visuals reminiscent of BoA early in her career.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.