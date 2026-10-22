'Divorced from Jin Hua,' Ham So-won starts living in a studio apartment with her 9-year-old daughter: “Something came up” (“Special World”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Special World,” Ham So-won reveals why she started living in a studio apartment.

On the 22nd, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) released a preview of actress Ham So-won’s appearance on “Special World.”

In the video, Ham So-won appears in a neighborhood of studio apartments, pulling a suitcase. After entering one, she says, “I came yesterday and cleaned, so it’s a bit cleaner now. Something came up, so I have to stay here for a while. Still, this is about as good as it gets around here.” She then starts moving her belongings and cleaning.

Her 9-year-old daughter also helped with the move. Hyejeong, who grumbled, “I’m having a hard time because of Mom,” even as she diligently put away her clothes, expressed how much she missed her father, Jin Hua, saying, “Why isn’t Dad helping? I wish he would come over to help often and stay the night.”

Ham So-won was also seriously considering getting back together. “I think remarriage is necessary. We’re in a situation where we’re both taking each other seriously,” she said.

But remarriage is not an easy decision. Ham So-won’s mother was particularly strongly opposed. Speaking about Jin Hua, her mother said, “Does he do the things a man is supposed to do? He can’t even do the things women do.” She added, “People don’t change. He may have pretended to do those things, but he only acts like he’s doing well when he needs something himself. It’s all useless. Didn’t I tell you he wouldn’t change?” and opposed their reconciliation.

Meanwhile, MBN’s “Special World,” featuring Ham So-won, airs that night at 9:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.