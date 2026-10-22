Ahn Sung-hoon of “Mr. Trot 2” reveals heartbreaking family history, bringing everyone to tears: “Debt was 1 billion won when I was in middle school”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Ahn Sung-hoon revealed, “When I was in middle school, my father’s business failed. The debt was 1 billion won at the time.”

On KBS 2TV’s “Fun-Staurant,” airing on the 22nd, the “Jin” (first-place winner) siblings Song Ga-in and Ahn Sung-hoon, who have taken Korea’s trot scene by storm, reunite after appearing together last week. Ahn’s parents join them, too, and the show will also reveal the heartbreaking story of what Ahn went through before becoming a popular singer after winning “Mr. Trot 2.” That has made the full episode of “Fun-Staurant” highly anticipated.

Last week, Ahn invited Song Ga-in, his close friend of 15 years and an older-sister figure, to his home and made rice balls and dessert for her. In the past, Ahn gave up his dream of becoming a singer to make a living and ran a rice-ball shop with his mother for three years. Self-proclaimed “rice-ball master” Ahn made three kinds of rice balls that were popular at the time.

In the VCR airing that day, Ahn’s parents visit their son’s home with both hands full of special restorative dishes they made themselves. They wanted to help Song Ga-in, their son’s treasured benefactor, regain her strength. The restorative food Ahn’s mother brought was an unusual menu not easily found elsewhere, and it caught everyone’s attention. As it turned out, Ahn’s mother was a true expert, with 30 years of experience in the food-service industry. Ahn’s mother’s special restorative dishes, which even Song Ga-in was amazed by when she tasted them, and her bona fide professional cooking will be featured on “Fun-Staurant.”

Ahn’s parents also expressed regret that they had put their son through hardships during his school years. Ahn revealed, “When I was in middle school, my father’s business failed. The debt was 1 billion won at the time.” Ahn was in middle school when his family’s circumstances suddenly took a turn for the worse. He said that a shocking conversation between his parents, which he overheard through the paper-covered window, suddenly brought him to his senses. Ahn’s mother said, “We were really desperate then.”

Ahn’s parents were taken aback when they saw their son crying as he recalled those days, and they burst into tears with him. They had only just learned that Ahn had heard that conversation. Ahn also confessed that, because his family’s circumstances had become so difficult, he had often lied to his parents unintentionally from the time he was in high school. What kinds of lies had Ahn told them?

It is said that Ahn’s story turned the “Fun-Staurant” studio into a sea of tears, too. Ahn is a son who is as affectionate as a daughter to his parents, a younger brother who wants to succeed together with his close older-sister figure Song Ga-in, and a singer who comforts many fans. His story will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s “Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, October 22, at 8:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.