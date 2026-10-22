89-year-old Kim Young-ok gets emotional over the death of the mother of Choi Soo-jong, young enough to be her son: “I can’t greet him warmly... I guess he’s sad”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Kim Young-ok offered thoughtful words of comfort and warmth when she met Choi Soo-jong, who recently lost his mother.

A video featuring actor couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra was released on Kim Young-ok’s YouTube channel on the 21st.

That day, Kim cautiously but warmly welcomed Choi, who had recently lost his mother. Choi’s mother died on the 25th of last month, and the bereaved family, including her son Choi Soo-jong and daughter-in-law Ha Hee-ra, saw her off on her final journey as chief mourners.

At 65 this year, Choi is 24 years younger than 89-year-old Kim, making him young enough to be her son. When Kim met him, she clasped both his hands and greeted him, saying, “It’s good to see you.”

But Choi’s situation seemed to weigh on Kim, making it hard for her to show how glad she was to see him. She soon tried to gently acknowledge his feelings, saying, “But I can’t exactly greet you warmly. I guess you’re sad.”

Choi replied, “No,” but Kim offered him warm words: “You must be sad, too. Don’t say you’re not.” It was as if she were telling him he didn’t have to try to hide the grief of losing a family member.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.