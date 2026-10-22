Hwang Jung-eum’s “I miss my ex-boyfriend Kim Yong-jun” remark sparks debate: “Crossed a line” vs. “Nice to see”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum mentioned her ex-boyfriend, SG Wannabe’s Kim Yong-jun, prompting a heated debate.

On the 21st, a video titled “A Day of Being Bombarded with Questions by Hwanggeum” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

One netizen asked, “Since you and Yong-jun broke up, have you ever run into each other, even by chance?” Hwang Jung-eum casually replied, “Never. I kind of miss Yong-jun too.” Hwang Jung-eum and Kim Yong-jun went public with their relationship in 2006 and split in 2015, nine years later. In particular, the two appeared on MBC’s “We Got Married” and shared glimpses of their lives as a couple, which made their breakup an even bigger topic of conversation.

The production team remarked, “You shared the time when you were at your prettiest and youngest, didn’t you?” Hwang Jung-eum said, “Anyway, Yong-jun is a friend I have a lot of good memories with. If we ran into each other on the street, he’s someone I could greet very warmly.”

Netizens were sharply divided over Hwang Jung-eum’s remark. Some said it was nice to see her casually mention an ex she had broken up with a long time ago, while others criticized her for showing little consideration for him by bringing him up publicly.

Some netizens voiced support for Hwang Jung-eum, saying, “It’s much nicer to see her say his name naturally and call him a good friend now,” and “It’s a memory for the people involved, but it’s a memory for us watching, too.” Meanwhile, criticism that Hwang Jung-eum had gone too far continued, with comments such as, “Is it right to bring him up when they haven’t even run into each other once?” “Why mention someone who’s doing well?” and “Kim Yong-jun probably wouldn’t appreciate being mentioned.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.