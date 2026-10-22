“He showed me the piece of vas deferens he’d had cut out”... Jung Joo-ri’s husband’s bizarre behavior toward his wife’s close friend

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Lee Kyung-boon got laughs by sharing an absurd story about Jung Joo-ri’s husband personally showing her the piece of vas deferens cut out during his vasectomy.

On the 21st, a YouTube channel video titled “Kim Mi-ryeo & Lee Kyung-boon’s Something Will Work Out” featured the two chatting with Jung Joo-ri, the “mother of five boys.”

In the video, Jung Joo-ri said, “My husband had his vas deferens cut,” and Lee Kyung-boon replied, “I heard they even give you the piece they cut out.”

Jung Joo-ri said, “They don’t give it to you. My husband asked the doctor for the piece of vas deferens they cut out.” She added, “The doctor told him it was the first time in 20 years anyone had asked for their vas deferens.” She explained, “When asked, ‘Why do you want to take it?’ he said, ‘It’s a keepsake,’ and my husband took it home.”

Lee Kyung-boon vividly recalled what happened: “I saw it too. He called me over and said, ‘I’ll show you the piece of my vas deferens they cut out,’ and then showed it to me.” She continued, “It’s not like it was an umbilical cord. I just said, ‘Oh, okay, good for you.’” She added, “Someone else’s husband showed me his own vas deferens. It was hilarious,” prompting laughter. Lee Kyung-boon also praised Jung Joo-ri’s husband for his quirky behavior, saying, “He really does have a boyish side. He’s so innocent,” which brought more laughs.

Jung Joo-ri made her debut as a comedian in SBS’s eighth open recruitment class in 2005. She married a non-celebrity one year her junior in 2015, and they have five sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.