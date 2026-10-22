Season 28’s Young-suk faces ‘eye and nose job’ rumors after a dramatic change in appearance... finally explains: ‘I had under-eye fat repositioning four months ago’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Young-suk, who became known through the divorced-singles special on ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I Am Solo,’ has spoken out about plastic surgery rumors surrounding her changed appearance.

On the 21st, Young-suk posted, ‘After getting my hair and makeup done, people asked if I’d had work done on my eyes and nose...’ She said her changed appearance after hair and makeup prompted plastic surgery speculation.

She went on to explain, ‘I had under-eye fat repositioning four months before this photo was taken. I guess that’s the secret to looking brighter even when I’m not smiling.’ She revealed that she had undergone the procedure, sharing the secret behind her brighter-looking appearance.

Young-suk also addressed the photo herself, which looked so different that it sparked plastic surgery rumors. She added, ‘I put on really long fake eyebrows, and the contouring was no joke. So that’s not my face.’ She explained that her hair and makeup had created a look unlike her usual one.

Meanwhile, Young-suk is appearing on KBS Joy and MBC every1’s ‘Contract Marriage,’ where she is showcasing married life in the United States with Sang-cheol from season 16 of ‘I Am Solo.’

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.