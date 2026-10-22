Robber Who Terrorized Nana and Her Mother Gets 7 Years in Prison on Appeal: “Severe Punishment Inevitable”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A man in his 30s who was indicted for breaking into actress Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon, and injuring them was also sentenced to seven years in prison on appeal.

On the 22nd, Criminal Division 14-3 of the Seoul High Court sentenced a man in his 30s surnamed Kim, who had been indicted on charges of robbery causing injury, to seven years in prison, the same sentence handed down at the first trial.

The court stated, “The lower court imposed its sentence after considering that severe punishment was inevitable because (Kim) broke into a home at night, where absolute peace should be guaranteed, carrying a weapon and committing robbery causing injury; that he caused considerable harm to the victim; and that the victim wanted him punished.”

It continued, “Considering all the sentencing factors together, we find that the lower court’s sentence for the defendant falls within a reasonable range. We do not consider it unjustly harsh or lenient,” thereby upholding the seven-year prison sentence handed down at the first trial. The court added, “There is no new reason to change the sentence since the lower court’s ruling,” and dismissed both the prosecution’s and Mr. Kim’s appeals.

Kim is accused of breaking into Nana’s home in Acheon-dong, Guri, Gyeonggi Province, in the early hours of November 15 last year, threatening Nana and her mother with a weapon and injuring them. The robber was indicted on charges of threatening Nana and her mother, including by strangling them, and demanding money, but the robbery was only attempted.

In June, the trial court found Kim guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison. Both Kim and the prosecution appealed, contesting the ruling.

At the appeal trial’s closing hearing in September, the prosecution argued, “Considering the seriousness of the crime and his numerous prior convictions, the lower court’s sentence is too lenient,” and sought a 10-year prison term, the same as it had at the first trial. However, after the appellate court dismissed both sides’ appeals, Kim was left with the same seven-year prison sentence handed down at the first trial.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.