Key has changed dramatically after the “injection aunt” controversy: “I’ve never answered like this before in my life; I have no plans at all”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] SHINee’s Key opened up about how his daily life and mindset have changed since the “injection aunt” controversy.

On the 21st, a video titled “Kani’s Full-Course Birthday Feast” was posted on the YouTube channel “This Is Kani.”

Kani treated SHINee’s Key, whose birthday was approaching, to a birthday feast. Saying there was a time when Key had helped Kani, Kani said, “When people liked me, that was the hardest time for me. I was in the broadcasting industry, which I didn’t know much about, preparing to switch agencies because of issues with my agency, and I hadn’t received my settlement payments either. I hadn’t even asked you for help, but when I called you, you said, ‘I’ll take care of everything.’ You stayed by my side when things were hardest for me. I’m so grateful.”

Key replied, “Actually, you did a lot for me, too. You were there for me as a friend. That was all I needed,” adding, “I also felt a sense of responsibility. Wasn’t I the one who brought you into the broadcasting industry?”

Kani asked, “What are your plans for this year?” Key said, “I don’t have any. I’m constantly editing videos,” and revealed that he had taken on editing YouTube videos. When Kani laughed, Key said, “I’m really enjoying it. I really need this this year,” adding, “I’ve worked so hard that people ask me, ‘What are your plans for next week?’ Every time, I say, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ve never answered that way even once in my life.”

Key said, “So these days, what I work on whenever I have some free time is editing YouTube videos. If someone asks, ‘What are you doing Thursday afternoon?’ I say, ‘I’m working out, eating, and editing.’”

Kani asked, “What kind of project are you working on that you’re putting so much effort into?” Key replied, “I’m just learning. This is part of my job, too.”

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted last December after it became known that SHINee’s Key was close to A, who was dubbed the “injection aunt.” His agency explained that Key had believed A was a licensed doctor. Key also posted an apology and left “I Live Alone,” the show he had been appearing on.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.