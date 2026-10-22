Pungja, 37 kg lighter, is unrecognizable with her face 'slimmed down by half': 'A different person now'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Gaeun] TV personality Pungja showed off her radiant new look after successfully losing weight.

On the 22nd, Pungja posted several photos on her social media.

In the photos, Pungja poses with acquaintances in a relaxed setting. She especially drew attention with her slimmer face and sharper jawline. Her long, straight hair and understated styling also gave her a fresh, delicate look. Fans reacted enthusiastically, commenting, “That face is a serious weapon,” “Where is Pungja?” and “She looks like a completely different person.”

Pungja recently showed how much she had changed after losing 37 kg over about a year and five months. She said that during a weight-loss plateau, she focused on losing weight by even stopping drinking water for two days.

Pungja runs her personal YouTube channel, Poongja TV, and recently appeared on Disney+'s Belly Showdown.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.