‘Gives birth to second child after divorce’: Lee Si-young says, ‘My daughter is getting prettier by the day’ as she celebrates her first birthday... Even her mother marvels at her beauty

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young expressed delight at her second daughter Luna’s rapid growth as she celebrated Luna’s first birthday, saying her daughter was getting prettier by the day.

On the 21st, Lee Si-young shared a video with her daughter along with the message, “Why do I feel so sad about this... Time is going by so fast, it feels so unfair. I love you, Luna.”

Even while traveling, Lee Si-young showed her affection freely, holding her daughter close and kissing her repeatedly. The sight of her daughter growing up surrounded by love in her mother’s arms also caught people’s attention.

Lee Si-young shared her tender feelings for her daughter, who is growing by the day, saying, “Luna is getting prettier and prettier.”

Ahead of her second daughter’s first birthday, she also arranged a special occasion. Lee Si-young put up a sign on the beach that read “Happy Birthday” and enjoyed a modest birthday party just for the family.

Then, on the 22nd, she also shared a glimpse of her daily life preparing seaweed soup for her daughter’s birthday, posting, “Luna’s birthday meal today. Your first seaweed soup, right? She’s making a fuss, asking for it right away.” The sight of her daughter waiting to taste the birthday seaweed soup for the first time conveyed her mother’s tender affection.

Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and welcomed her first son the following year. However, after eight years of marriage, she announced her divorce in March last year.

Lee Si-young later revealed that she had an embryo frozen during her marriage implanted and gave birth to her second daughter in November that same year, drawing widespread attention. Controversy also arose when it became known that her former husband had not agreed to the embryo transfer.

Her former husband also said through the media that it was true he had not agreed to the second pregnancy, while stating that, now that the child had been born, he would fulfill his responsibilities as a father.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.