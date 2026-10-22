Comfort pours in after Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo’s heartbreaking miscarriage news... “Will try again”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jun Jin thanked fans for the warm words of comfort and support they sent following news that his wife, Ryu Yi-seo, had suffered a miscarriage.

On the 22nd, Jun Jin posted, “Thank you sincerely,” expressing his gratitude to those who had supported him and Ryu Yi-seo.

Earlier, on the 16th, Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo shared on their YouTube channel their journey of trying IVF, along with the news of the pregnancy and miscarriage.

Ryu Yi-seo, who had been preparing to have a baby through IVF, saw two lines on a pregnancy test and then had the pregnancy confirmed at a hospital. She shared the happy news with her husband, Jun Jin, who, overwhelmed by emotion, sank to the floor and embraced his wife.

The two were overjoyed by the long-awaited news of the pregnancy.

But their happiness was short-lived: Ryu Yi-seo revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at around seven weeks of pregnancy, a heartbreaking development.

Although she is going through a difficult time, Ryu Yi-seo also expressed her determination to try to conceive again. “I’ll have my eggs retrieved again next time, so it will take a little while again,” she said, sharing her plans.

After the couple’s story became known, many people online sent messages of comfort and support. On the 17th, Ryu Yi-seo also expressed her gratitude for the warmth directed toward them, saying, “I’m truly, truly grateful for your words of support and prayers.”

Jun Jin also posted a message of thanks, responding to the support from fans. The encouragement being sent to the two as they endure this difficult time together has resonated warmly.

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. The couple have recently been receiving considerable attention and support as they share on their YouTube channel their preparations for IVF and their efforts to conceive.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.