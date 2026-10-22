'Zero income': Hwang Jung-eum halts plans to send her two sons abroad to study... “I even sold the gold from their first-birthday parties; life is hard”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Hwang Jung-eum said that her income is zero and that she has also put her plans to send her two sons abroad to study on hold.

On the 22nd, a video titled “A Day of Being Bombarded with Questions from the Hwanggeumies” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel, “Hwang Jung-eum.”

That day, Hwang Jung-eum spent time answering questions from fans. Asked about her plans to send her two sons abroad to study, she replied, “Honestly, life has been hectic and hard lately, so I’ve stopped planning to send them. The kids are so precious that I think if they go, I’ll go with them, but I can’t send them separately. I don’t know what will happen.” She added, “They may not be able to study abroad, but I do want to send them. Nothing is as precious as experience, so I want to show them the world.”

As her hiatus from work continues, she was also asked about her income. Hwang Jung-eum said, “My income is zero,” adding, “This is the first time I haven’t earned money since I was 26, so I’m very flustered and scared.” She continued, “I sold all my gold. I even sold the gold I received at my two sons’ first-birthday parties. I got quite a lot of money when I canceled my insurance, too. I’m somehow managing to get by on that.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2016. They had two sons, but divorced last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.