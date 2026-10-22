“I’ve completely quit drinking”... Nam Tae-hyun, who drove drunk at 182 km/h, seeks leniency in appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Nam Tae-hyun, who was sentenced to prison in the first trial after causing a drunk-driving crash at 182 km/h while on probation for drug use, appealed for leniency at his appeal hearing, emphasizing that he has stopped drinking and is working, and saying, “I will never again put lives and safety at risk.”

On the 22nd, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Appeals Division 2 held the first hearing in the appeal of Nam Tae-hyun, who was indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act.

That day, Nam Tae-hyun’s lawyer appealed for leniency, saying, “For the past year, he has been supporting himself as an office worker and doing volunteer work, striving to live as a responsible member of society.”

Nam Tae-hyun also admitted his wrongdoing and expressed remorse in his final statement. “I committed the wrongful act of drunk driving, and I regret it,” he said. “I managed to find a job with difficulty and am fulfilling my role. I’ve completely quit drinking and am using public transportation.” He continued, “I will never again let alcohol cloud my judgment or put other people’s lives and safety at risk through my bad choices,” adding, “I earnestly ask you to consider the time I have spent reflecting and making efforts, and to show me leniency.”

Nam Tae-hyun is accused of causing a crash after drinking at around 4:10 a.m. on April 27 last year, near Dongjak Bridge on Seoul’s Gangbyeonbuk-ro in the direction of Ilsan, when he tried to overtake the vehicle ahead of him and struck the central barrier.

At the time of the crash, Nam Tae-hyun’s blood alcohol concentration was reportedly 0.122%, above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. He also drove at 182 km/h, far exceeding the road’s speed limit of 80 km/h.

Last April, the court of first instance sentenced Nam Tae-hyun to one year in prison and fined him 1 million won. Nam Tae-hyun filed an appeal, arguing that the sentence was too harsh.

This is not the first time Nam Tae-hyun has been brought to trial. In 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Narcotics Control Act. In 2023, he also received a summary order imposing a fine of 6 million won for drunk driving.

Nam Tae-hyun’s sentencing date is set for November 19.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.