Gave birth to Kim Hyun-joong’s son → 1.6 billion won damages suit... ‘SEEU,’ whose beauty rivals a celebrity’s, starts a new life

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] A, known as singer Kim Hyun-joong’s former partner, has left behind the past when she drew attention for her “beauty rivaling that of a celebrity” and begun a new career under the stage name SEEU.

According to a report by AtStyle on the 22nd, A has launched her activities in earnest as a member of LIGHTNING CENTRAL, a TikTok live agency.

A’s agency said that “all matters, including lawsuits related to parental rights and custody of the child, have been resolved” in connection with her legal dispute with Kim Hyun-joong. It went on to describe SEEU as “a responsible single mother and a person who is taking charge of her own life,” and said she plans to focus on her work as a creator going forward.

SEEU is expanding her activities and connecting with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life and livestreaming through her TikTok account.

A attracted public attention in the past because of her relationship with Kim Hyun-joong and their legal disputes. They dated for about three years beginning in 2012, and had conflicts over allegations of assault and a damages lawsuit, among other matters.

As the conflict intensified, public interest in A also grew. At the time, a broadcasting industry insider said, “Kim Hyun-joong and his former girlfriend were together for quite a long time, so many people in their circle saw them. She was incredibly beautiful, with looks that rivaled a celebrity’s,” drawing attention.

A also filed a damages lawsuit seeking 1.6 billion won, saying she suffered psychological harm amid a conflict over the matter after becoming pregnant with Kim Hyun-joong’s child in April 2015. Controversy also arose when she claimed that in 2014, while pregnant with Kim’s child, she was assaulted and miscarried.

A gave birth to a son in 2015 while she was involved in a lawsuit with Kim Hyun-joong. Kim was confirmed to be the boy’s biological father, and A is currently raising him.

Kim Hyun-joong later married a wedding planner his age in 2022 and has two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.