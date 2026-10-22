'Cocktail Love' singer Kim Jung-eun divorces by mutual agreement after 20 years: 'Will have custody of her son'

Photo courtesy of Fruit Farm Records

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Jung-eun, a former member of Marronnier who won widespread affection with 'Cocktail Love,' has ended her 20-year marriage and divorced by mutual agreement.

On the 22nd, Kim Jung-eun's agency said, "After careful consideration due to differences in personality and following the court-mandated waiting period, Ms. Kim Jung-eun recently ended her approximately 20-year marriage in a divorce by mutual agreement."

The agency continued, "Kim Jung-eun will have custody of the child the couple share, and they decided to remain on good terms through an amicable agreement." It added, "We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm further details because they concern their private lives, and we respectfully ask that you refrain from malicious comments and speculative reporting."

Kim Jung-eun previously married fellow musician Choi, who was two years her senior, in 2004 and had a son in 2011. But after about 20 years, they have gone their separate ways.

Kim Jung-eun debuted with Marronnier in 1994 and gained popularity in 1995 with songs such as 'Proposal' and 'I Love You.' She recently appeared on KBS 1TV's 'Back to the Music' and shared an update on her life.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-eun plans to resume her activities in November with the release of her new song, 'Mom Was Pretty,' for which she wrote the lyrics herself.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.