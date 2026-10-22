“Thought It Was Yu, Jaesok”: Ahn Young-mi Transforms Again With a Bold Short Cut After Dressing Up as a Green Onion

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Ahn Young-mi made a dramatic hairstyle change, sharing a surprising update.

On the 22nd, Ahn Young-mi posted photos on her social media along with the caption, “I finally couldn’t resist and chopped it off.”

In the photos, Ahn Young-mi has made a bold transformation, with her hair even shorter than her previous short cut. She cropped it close, showing off a boyish charm.

She also added, “#I didn’t cut it because of the green onion smell,” drawing attention. Recently, Ahn Young-mi shocked listeners by appearing in a green onion costume on MBC FM4U’s “2 O’Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi” to keep a promise to them.

Comedian Shin Bong-seon made people laugh with a comment saying, “I can’t get over those puffed-out cheeks more than the hair.” Other comments included reactions saying she looked like Yu, Jaesok, as well as “I thought you were a student,” “Who are you?” and “Is that handsome Ddak-kongi (her son)?”

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married an office worker employed at a foreign company in 2020, and they have two sons. Her husband is currently working in the United States.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.