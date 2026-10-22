Do Kyung-wan secretly bought a Rolex watch without his wife Jang Yoon-jeong knowing: “It’s my upper limit; I still can’t afford a Richard Mille” (The Everyday Person)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Former announcer-turned-TV personality Do Kyung-wan drew attention after showing off some of the expensive watches in his collection.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Let’s check out announcer Do Kyung-wan’s still-warm, insanely cool moves” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “SHW Watch of an Everyday Person.” In the video, Do talked about collecting watches, a hobby he enjoys in his daily life. He showed his particular love of watches by mentioning the most expensive one in his collection.

Do has previously shown the watches in his collection on his YouTube channel. But that day, he drew interest by revealing that he still had watches he had not shown. “I’ve shown all but two,” he said, adding, “Two watches even my wife doesn’t know about,” sparking curiosity.

He then explained the price range of the watches he owns. “They’re Submariner-level. So, I don’t have the Roger Dubuis or Richard Mille you might be thinking of. I don’t earn that much, and even if I did, I’m not at that point yet. I’ll tell you if I buy one,” he admitted candidly. Although he mentioned brands known for their expensive watches, he made clear where he stands on his spending and future purchases.

Do then revealed the identity of one of the watches he had not yet shown. “I’ll just tell you. I have a (Rolex) GMT-Master II. I just haven’t shown it yet,” he said, confirming that he owns the watch.

However, he did not reveal the specific model’s color. “I haven’t said what color it is yet, because the color matters for that watch,” Do explained. Since the same model can have a different appeal depending on its color, he left viewers wondering about its specific design.

Do emphasized that the watch was the most expensive item in his collection. “That’s my upper limit, so please don’t speculate about anything above it,” he said. His comments also suggested that he enjoys the hobby within his own standards and budget rather than collecting expensive watches indiscriminately.

The price of the Rolex GMT-Master II mentioned by Do can vary depending on the model, materials, color and transaction terms. The watch is reportedly priced in the 60 million won range.

Do married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.