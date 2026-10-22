Do Kyung-wan, Jang Yoon-jeong’s husband: “I’m not into Kim Tae-hee’s looks; I’m attracted to women with distinctive features rather than textbook beauty” (The Everyday Person)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Former announcer-turned-TV personality Do Kyung-wan revealed his distinctive tastes.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Let’s watch the insanely cool moves of the still-warm announcer Do Kyung-wan” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “SHW: The Everyday Person’s Watch.” In the video, Do spoke candidly about his watch-collecting hobby, sharing the styles of watches he prefers and the direction of his tastes.

That day, Do mentioned attending a watch gathering and said, “I think what I gained was realizing, broadly speaking, the direction I should take.” The point was that, as he encountered a variety of watches and observed other people’s tastes, he gradually became clearer about which watches he liked and which styles did not suit his taste.

Do continued, “I’m definitely not into Calatrava or that sort of thing,” adding, “Anything too textbook [isn’t my taste].” He is more drawn to watches with individuality and distinctive charm of their own than to those with classic, conventional beauty. His process of getting a clearer sense of the tastes he pursues through collecting watches caught people’s attention.

Do also used people’s looks as an example to explain his tastes. Though he prefaced his remarks cautiously with, “This is a dangerous thing to say,” he confessed, “I wasn’t particularly fond of faces like Kim Tae-hee’s, either. You know those textbook-pretty faces—the kind that become a reference point wherever you go. I never felt drawn to that kind of textbook beauty.”

He added, “I like faces with a bit of individuality. It’s the same with watches.” In other words, whether it is a person’s looks or a watch, he is more attracted to something with its own distinctive character than to conventional beauty that everyone recognizes.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.