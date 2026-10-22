'12-billion-won home' Jang Yoon-jeong: How much are the taxes?... ♥ Do Kyung-wan: “I was short on cash, so I sold a watch to pay them”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Former announcer turned broadcaster Do Kyung-wan revealed that he even sold a watch from his collection to pay his taxes.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Let’s watch announcer Do Kyung-wan’s insanely cool moves while he’s still warm” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “SHW: The Everyday Watch.” In the video, Do talked about various aspects of his hobby of collecting watches and shared a story about a purchase he regretted based on his own experience.

That day, when asked whether he had ever made an impulsive and irrational purchase while pursuing his hobby, Do named Tissot’s PRX model. Explaining what led him to buy it, he said, “Everyone had nothing but praise for it. They said it was the watch that kept Tissot going, and that you couldn’t get this kind of Genta design at this price, so I absolutely had to buy it.”

Do, too, said he was swayed by the praise from those around him. “So I bought one too. I got the carbon version, but I don’t have it anymore. I had to pay taxes last May, and I was short on money, so I sold it on Karrot,” he said, drawing laughter. He candidly admitted that although he had bought the watch on the strength of its good reviews, he eventually sold it through a secondhand trading platform to pay his taxes.

It wasn’t just because of his financial situation. His disappointment after actually wearing the watch was another reason he decided to sell it. Do explained, “I bought it after looking only at the reviews and ratings, but when I actually wore it, the lugs stuck out a lot—maybe because of the balance. The crown was also too small and too dark. So I sold it.”

Do also explained why he later began curbing his impulse purchases. “It was a lean period. I have two big tax payments, in May and August, and I had no work and my YouTube channel wasn’t doing well either,” he said.

He also admitted that investing in stocks had limited how he could manage his money. Do said, “And because of Hynix shares... a lot of my money is tied up, so I’m more or less being forced to rein things in,” adding candidly, “I don’t have much financial leeway, so I’m being made to cut back—but if I start earning more, who knows.”

Unlike in the past, when Do Kyung-wan bought watches to enjoy his hobby, he now adjusts his spending with tax payments and his finances in mind. Although he still loves watches, his candid account of cutting back on spending to reflect the realities of his finances resonated with people.

Meanwhile, Do married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. The couple made headlines in 2024 when they purchased the penthouse at Aper Hangang in Seobinggo-dong for 12 billion won, paying the full amount in cash.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.