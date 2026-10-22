'Divorced Twice,' Lee Ji-hyun Says, ‘Marriage Is the Hardest Thing in the World—Even Rich Bill Gates Got Divorced’ (Real Life Mode)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, offered practical advice to a subscriber who is getting married. Having gone through two divorces, she stressed that during the wedding preparations, the couple should put their own priorities first rather than trying to please everyone.

On the 22nd, a video titled ‘“A job? A career change? Marriage? A lawsuit?” Queen Jihyun, with 1,000% experience, listens to your concerns | Real Life Counseling Center’ was uploaded to the YouTube channel ‘Real Life Mode Queen Jihyun.’ In the video, Lee read various stories from subscribers, shared their concerns based on her own experience, and suggested practical solutions.

That day, a subscriber who said they were getting married shared the difficulties they were facing while preparing for the wedding. The subscriber asked, “Is getting married normally this difficult?” Lee answered firmly and without hesitation, “Yes. It’s difficult.”

Lee went on to say, “Marriage is the hardest thing in the world. Nelson Mandela got divorced, and Bill Gates got divorced. Even people with that much money get divorced,” adding, “It’s true that marriage is the hardest thing in the world.” She empathized with the subscriber’s concerns, pointing out that maintaining a marriage is by no means easy, regardless of financial means or social status.

The subscriber confided that it was difficult to reconcile both families’ opinions while preparing for the wedding. Their own family is in Chungcheong Province, while their boyfriend’s family is in Jeolla Province, meaning there were many things to consider, from where the families would meet to choosing a wedding venue. They wanted to plan a wedding that would satisfy both families, but were worried that one side or the other might feel hurt.

The subscriber asked, “I hope no one feels hurt because of my wedding. Is that selfish of me?” Lee replied candidly, “Someone is bound to feel hurt, and expecting otherwise is selfish. Even if you do everything for everyone, they’ll still feel hurt. Even if you meet everyone’s standards, they’ll feel hurt. That’s because they’re people.”

She offered the practical advice that people would inevitably talk behind their backs, even if they said, “I’ll do everything to accommodate you.” Referring to her own experience, she said, “‘I’ll do everything to accommodate you’—people will definitely talk behind your back anyway. I did everything to meet my own mother’s standards. (Even so,) people talked about it later. That’s just how people are,” adding, “Whether you accommodate them this way or that, someone will feel hurt all the same.” Her point was that even if you consider everyone’s feelings and meet each person’s requests, it is difficult to please everyone.

Lee emphasized that the most important thing to keep in mind while preparing for a wedding is how the two people getting married feel. “Go by the two of your own standards. If neither of you feels hurt, you won’t fight. Remember that your relationship comes first. Make decisions according to your standards so the two of you don’t fight,” she advised.

Her point was that rather than automatically following both families’ wishes or trying to cater to what others think, the couple should talk things through and make decisions they can both accept. Wedding preparations inevitably involve different opinions and expectations, but her practical reminder was that the couple’s own feelings should not be pushed into the background in the process.

Finally, Lee offered warm encouragement to the subscriber, who was likely exhausted from preparing for the wedding. “With your wedding coming up, every decision probably feels overwhelming right now. You’re doing the hardest thing in the world,” she said, adding, “It’s completely normal, and you’re not the only one going through this, so don’t think that way—and I hope your wedding goes well.”

Lee, formerly a member of the group Jewelry, has been raising a son and a daughter on her own since going through two divorces. She obtained a national beauty license last year and currently works as a marketing director at a hair salon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.