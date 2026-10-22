Kim Tae-hee exudes goddess-like elegance

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Kim Tae-hee exudes goddess-like elegance

A photocall event for a high jewelry brand was held on the 22nd at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center. Kim Tae-hee poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com / 2026.10.22 /

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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